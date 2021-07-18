907 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,306. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

