Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $740.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 330,204 shares valued at $15,729,634. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

