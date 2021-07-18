SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $77,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 2,453,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,896. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

