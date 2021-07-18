Chescapmanager LLC Sells 80,600 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Chescapmanager LLC lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 69.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. 2,004,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,849.00, a PEG ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

