Covalis Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,737,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 63,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

