Covalis Capital LLP Takes $502,000 Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $7,530,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

