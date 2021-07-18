Covalis Capital LLP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,777,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 33,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,305. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

