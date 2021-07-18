First Foundation Advisors Buys 122 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $448.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.83. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

