Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 500,000 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Tech and Energy Transition comprises approximately 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 10,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,063. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

