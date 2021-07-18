Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intel by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Intel by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,657,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,923 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Intel by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 100,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

