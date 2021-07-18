Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 71 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,252.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,198,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

