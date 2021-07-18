Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $39.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 84,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.