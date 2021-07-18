Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,456 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,554 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 892,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,096,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 815,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

