Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 685,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

