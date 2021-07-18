Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 7,411,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,303. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

