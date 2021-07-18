Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. 420,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,104. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.