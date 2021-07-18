DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0639 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $49.39 million and approximately $349,108.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.99 or 0.01528664 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,316,018 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

