LGCY Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $367,434.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $367,434.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00803740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

