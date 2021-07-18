Claar Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Booking comprises about 2.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Booking by 34.6% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,411,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,144.72. The company had a trading volume of 187,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,259.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

