Claar Advisors LLC Has $19.92 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Claar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 6.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.46. 2,100,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $284.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

