Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 36,953 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,953 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.05 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.