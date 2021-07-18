Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KARO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

