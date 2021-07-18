Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

