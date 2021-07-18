Euclidean Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vir Biotechnology accounts for 0.4% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,298,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,779 shares of company stock worth $6,241,960. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

