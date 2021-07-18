Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 731.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 735 ($9.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON BOY traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 865.50 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 172,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 852.25. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4,327.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.