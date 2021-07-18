Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) is EVR Research LP’s 7th Largest Position

EVR Research LP decreased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems makes up about 5.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

