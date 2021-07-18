Elliott Investment Management L.P. Takes $250.70 Million Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,171,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,704,000. E2open Parent accounts for about 1.9% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 44.35% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,781,000.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ETWO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

