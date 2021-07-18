Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,813,400 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,813,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,623,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.