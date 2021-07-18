Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Expands By 74.1%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCESF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

