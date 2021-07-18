Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Expands By 74.1%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCESF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07.
About Macro Enterprises
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.