Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 175,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,733. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
