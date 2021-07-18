Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Expands By 72.6%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

UAMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,671. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.81. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

