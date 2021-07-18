Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the period. Herc comprises approximately 4.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Herc worth $60,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Herc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

