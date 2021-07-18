Elliott Investment Management L.P. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 731,407 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSE EFT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

