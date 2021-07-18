Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 722,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,000. EQT accounts for 1.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $18.95 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

