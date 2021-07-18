Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

