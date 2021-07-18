FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

