FORA Capital LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

