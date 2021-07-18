Fairholme Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 304,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,315,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

