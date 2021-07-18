Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,000. Vine Energy comprises about 1.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,618,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,999,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,506,000.
Shares of VEI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77.
VEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Vine Energy Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
