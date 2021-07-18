Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,000. Vine Energy comprises about 1.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,618,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,999,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,506,000.

Shares of VEI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

VEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

