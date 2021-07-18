Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.21.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,193. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 379.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 796,992 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.