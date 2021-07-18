Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $833,635. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

