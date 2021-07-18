FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,071 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 489.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $69.34 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

