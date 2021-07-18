FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,496 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 41,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

