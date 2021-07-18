G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 497,601 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497,601 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for 3.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 3.58% of CarParts.com worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,023 shares of company stock worth $3,734,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

