Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Sells $510,069.42 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 166,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tricida by 11,855.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 208,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $14,042,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $12,878,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $9,136,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

