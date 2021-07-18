283,817 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 283,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

