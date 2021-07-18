Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,133 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $271,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

