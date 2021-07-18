FSA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM remained flat at $$49.61 during trading hours on Friday. 289,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,634. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

