Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 5,953,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,238. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.