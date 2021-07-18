Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $184.18. 367,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

